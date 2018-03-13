FBI, state police search Hopewell facility

Virginia State Police officials say they were assisting the FBI on Tuesday to execute search warrants at a facility in Hopewell.

An AdvanSix spokesperson said the company is " cooperating fully with the federal and state investigators who visited our Hopewell site today."

AdvanSix is "one of the world’s largest single-site producers of caprolactam, the primary feedstock in the production of nylon polymer used in carpets, plastics and films," the company says on its website.

The company employs more than 750 people.

"Everyone at the plant is safe, and we have no information leading us to believe that the facility's operations will be affected in any way," said AdvanSix spokesperson Debra Lewis. "The plant is operating normally and we have every intention to continue to operate as planned."

The FBI did not provide any information about what was happening at the facility.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12