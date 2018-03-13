Wright out at least 2 more months; Cespedes hurt

By BILL WHITEHEAD
Associated Press
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - Mets captain David Wright won't participate in baseball activities for two months because of back and shoulder issues, another setback in his attempt to return from injuries that have sidelined him for two years, and New York star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is sidelined after hurting a wrist.
New York made the announcements Tuesday, a day after Wright was examined by Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old Wright has been limited to 75 regular-season games during the past three years. He was on the disabled list from April 15 to Aug. 24, 2015, when he strained his right hamstring and then developed spinal stenosis.
He returned as the Mets won their first NL pennant since 2000 but has not played for them since May 27, 2016. Watkins operated that June 16 to repair a herniated disk in Wright's neck. After Wright's minor league rehabilitation assignment was ended after three games last year due to shoulder pain, he had surgery Sept. 5 to repair his right rotator cuff, and Watkins performed a laminotomy in early October in which a bony layer over the spinal canal was removed to treat nerve compression.
A seven-time All-Star, Wright is guaranteed $47 million by the Mets over the next three seasons. New York signed Todd Frazier in case Wright would not be able to play.
The 32-year-old Cespedes hurt his right wrist while swinging in a game on March 6. He was to play Tuesday but was scratched.
"I felt something in my wrist, but I didn't care much about that," Cespedes said through a translator. "It started bothering me on Tuesday, but with the day off yesterday ... I thought it would be good for today."
New York had X-rays taken and awaiting results.
Cespedes is starting the second season of a $110 million, four-year contract.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>