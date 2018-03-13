Cousins to visit Vikings; agent says no decision made yet

By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is predictably the top priority on Minnesota's offseason shopping list.
Cousins will visit with the Vikings on Wednesday after the league year begins, his agent Mike McCartney said. ESPN reported Tuesday that Cousins will sign with the Vikings, but McCartney said no decision has been made yet by his client.
The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals were the other clubs expected to pursue Cousins, who has parlayed consecutive seasons playing for Washington on a franchise tag salary into a big payday on the open market at age 29.
With contracts expiring for Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford, plenty of space under the salary cap and an appearance in the NFC championship game, the Vikings present a desirable destination for Cousins.
