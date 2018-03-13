Radford wins first March Madness game in school history, will now face No. 1 seed

The NCAA men's basketball tournament tipped off at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday with a Virginia team in action.

The Radford University Highlanders - winners of the Big South tournament - took on the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds in Dayton, Ohio, winning 71-61 and claiming their first March Madness win in school history.

"Another chance to make history. Another chance to show the world who we are," the Radford University men's basketball team wrote on Facebook before the game.

Radford moves on to play Villanova, the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

