Radford alumni to host watch party for First Four game

The NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday with a Virginia team in action.

The Radford University Highlanders - winners of the Big South tournament - will take on the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds in Dayton, Ohio.

To celebrate the game and cheer on Radford, alumni in the Richmond area are holding a watch party at F.W. Sullivan's at 2401 W. Main Street.

"Another chance to make history. Another chance to show the world who we are," the Radford University men's basketball team wrote on Facebook about the game.

If Radford wins, they'll move on to play Villanova, the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

