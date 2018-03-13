Case of mumps confirmed at VCU

Anyone at VCU with symptoms of the mumps should contact the Student Health office. (Source: NBC12)

VCU says the Richmond City Health Department is investigating one confirmed case and one suspected case of mumps at the school.

VCU is urging anyone with symptoms of the mumps to contact the Student Health office at 804-828-8828 and to avoid interaction with others for at least five days after symptoms begin.

Symptoms of mumps include:

Low-grade fever

Body aches

Headache

Swelling/tenderness in the jaw and cheek area

