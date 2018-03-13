Case of mumps confirmed at VCU

Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to address the media at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to address the media at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Virginia woman is planning to sue a social services department that she says fired her for having a concealed weapons permit.More >>
A Virginia woman is planning to sue a social services department that she says fired her for having a concealed weapons permit.More >>
The Radford University Highlanders - winners of the Big South tournament - will take on the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds in Dayton, Ohio.More >>
The Radford University Highlanders - winners of the Big South tournament - will take on the LIU-Brooklyn Blackbirds in Dayton, Ohio.More >>
VCU says the Richmond City Health Department is investigating one confirmed case and one suspected case of mumps at the school.More >>
VCU says the Richmond City Health Department is investigating one confirmed case and one suspected case of mumps at the school.More >>
Business software maker MicroStrategy Inc. plans to keep its headquarters in Northern Virginia.More >>
Business software maker MicroStrategy Inc. plans to keep its headquarters in Northern Virginia.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.More >>
The driver of a charter bus carrying high school students is dead. Another victim is in critical condition.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying Texas high school band members home from a Disney World trip crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Alabama/Florida line. The bus driver was killed.More >>
Trump announced in a tweet that he was nominating CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson as secretary of state. Another State Department staffer was fired hours later.More >>
Trump announced in a tweet that he was nominating CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson as secretary of state. Another State Department staffer was fired hours later.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.More >>
The woman has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license.More >>
The woman has a rare form of malignant melanoma that keeps her bedridden, but officials say she has to appear in person to receive a license.More >>