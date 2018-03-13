Another nor'easter impacts RIC flights

As another winter storm strikes the Northeast U.S., flights in and out of Richmond International Airport are being impacted.

Several flights through early afternoon Tuesday were canceled to and from Boston. More than a dozen flights had been canceled as of noon.

The Associated Press says the storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow in part of New England, which is seeing its third nor'easter in the past week.

A blizzard warning is in place for parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The storm also dumped snow in states as far south as North Carolina this week.

