Southside Speedway announces 2018 schedule

The 2018 season at Southside Speedway opens April 6.

There will be a free practice session held March 24.

Six divisions of cars will race, and several themed promotions will be held throughout the season.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for qualifying, and the races are scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.

Below is the schedule for the season:

March 24 – Open practice for all divisions. Free admission

April 6 – J. M. Wilkinson opening night

April 13 – Faith night

May 4 – First responders night

May 18 – 75-lap Model feature

June 1 – Driver meet and greet

June 8 – Scout night

June 22 – Military appreciation night

July 6 – 75-lap Late Model feature

Aug. 3 – Driver meet and greet. INEX regional qualifier

Aug. 24 – Championship

