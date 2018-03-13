Southside Speedway announces 2018 schedule - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Southside Speedway announces 2018 schedule

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The season starts April 6. (Source: Southside Speedway)
MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) -

The 2018 season at Southside Speedway opens April 6.

There will be a free practice session held March 24.

Six divisions of cars will race, and several themed promotions will be held throughout the season.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for qualifying, and the races are scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.

Below is the schedule for the season:

  • March 24 – Open practice for all divisions. Free admission
  • April 6 – J. M. Wilkinson opening night
  • April 13 – Faith night
  • May 4 – First responders night
  • May 18 – 75-lap Model feature
  • June 1 – Driver meet and greet
  • June 8 – Scout night
  • June 22 – Military appreciation night
  • July 6 – 75-lap Late Model feature
  • Aug. 3 – Driver meet and greet. INEX regional qualifier
  • Aug. 24 – Championship

