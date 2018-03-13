AP sources: Brees agrees to 2-year extension with Saints

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The rest of the NFL can dispense with any notions of luring Drew Brees away from the team - and city - where the star quarterback has flourished for more than a decade now.
Two people familiar with the contract say Brees has agreed to a two-year, $50 million extension with the New Orleans Saints. The people say $27 million is guaranteed in the first year.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the agreement has not been announced.
Brees, who turned 39 in January, was due to become a free agent on Wednesday. But he has said he wanted to finish his career in New Orleans, where he has played since 2006, won a Super Bowl and led what has been one of the most productive offenses in the NFL since he and coach Sean Payton arrived.
"I'll be here as long as they'll have me," Brees said after last season ended in January.
Now his return is assured to a team that came within one play of advancing to last season's NFC championship game, falling at Minnesota when the Vikings scored an unlikely, 61-yard touchdown on the final play of their divisional-round NFC playoff game.
Last season, Brees completed an NFL-record 72 percent of his passes for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He ranked fourth in the NFL in yards passing and the Saints ranked second in the NFL in total offense.
A second-round draft choice by San Diego in 2001, Brees has passed for 70,445 yards and 488 touchdowns in 17 seasons - 58,097 yards and 408 touchdowns in 12 seasons with New Orleans.
He has passed for more than 5,000 yards in a season five times, most recently in 2016. In 2011, Brees was at the helm of an offense that gained an NFL-record 7,474 yards.
By the time Brees' new contract expires, he could very well be the NFL's all-time leader in yards and touchdowns passing. Currently, Peyton Manning holds those marks with 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns. Brett Favre also is ahead of Brees - for now - with 71, 838 yards and 508 TDs passing.
Brees has been New Orleans' franchise player during the franchise's greatest era, which has been highlighted by a Super Bowl championship in the 2009 season and five other playoff seasons.
He arrived when his NFL future was uncertain, as was the future of Hurricane Katrina-ravaged New Orleans. Coming off throwing-shoulder surgery, Brees led the Saints - who had gone 3-13 the year before he arrived - to their first NFC title game.
In the process, Brees and the Saints became a symbol of New Orleans' resurgence after the storm that flooded 80 percent of the city, flourishing together during the past decade-plus of recovery.
"Certainly, the relationship with this city will always play a strong role in me wanting to be here and ... wanting to finish my career here," Brees said.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>