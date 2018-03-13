Richmond police ask for help finding 3 suspects

Richmond police are looking for three suspects in crimes ranging from domestic assault to kidnapping and destruction of property.

Malik Bridges is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and destruction of property.

Kiah Jenkins is being sought for domestic assault and violating condition of release.

Kevin Lacey has two warrants for kidnapping and is wanted for a strangulation charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

