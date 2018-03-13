Two men wanted in connection with burglary, credit card fraud

Chesterfield police are looking for these two suspects. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Two men are wanted in connection with burglary and credit card fraud.

On Jan. 31, a car was burglarized while the owner was inside Martial Arts World on Perdue Springs Drive in Chester.

The victim later noticed her credit cards had been recently used by someone else at the Kroger nearby. Surveillance footage from Kroger identified two suspects.

Both are black males. One had a medium complexion wearing a light colored sweatshirt. The other has a darker complexion and was wearing black clothing and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

