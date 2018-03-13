Pac-12: End one-and-done, give players more access to agents

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A Pac-12 task force on reforming college basketball is recommending an end to the NBA's one-and-done rule, allowing players to return to school even after they are drafted, and that the NCAA facilitate access to agents for high school players.

The Pac-12 announced the recommendations from its task force on Tuesday , and its report has been sent to the NCAA's commission on college basketball, headed by former Secretary of State and Stanford University Provost Condoleezza Rice. The report could be a preview of the Rice commission's work, as former Stanford and California basketball coach Mike Montgomery is a member of both the Pac-12's taskforce and the NCAA's commission. NCAA President Mark Emmert said the commission's recommendations to the board of directors are expected in April .

The recommendations made by the task force hit on the major issues identified by the NCAA as areas where reform is needed in the wake of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The task force called for an end to the NBA's so-called one-and-done rule, which requires players be at least 19 years old and a year removed from high school graduation to be eligible for the draft. The NCAA has no power to change that rule beyond persuasion, ultimately the NBA and its players union decide on draft eligibility rules. But allowing players to keep their eligibility and return to school even after being drafted is within the NCAA's control.

There is a similar rule in college baseball that allows players who don't sign professional contracts to return to school after the draft.

Other recommendations include:

- Shifting control of the recruiting process away from independent tournaments run by athletic apparel and shoe companies to NCAA sponsored combines that allow access for college basketball coaches. The hope is to decrease the influence of third parties in the recruitment process.

- Full disclosure of contracts between coaches and universities and shoe and apparel companies.

- The creation of an independent enforcement unit to investigate some cases of major NCAA rules violations.

- Allow access to agents for high school players and provide NCAA-sponsored educational programs for prospective college athletes and their families.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.