Man charged in connection with forcible sodomy, indecent exposure

Jeffrey Clarence Johnson was arrested in connection with three incidents dating back to 2016. (Source: Fredericksburg Police Department)

A man has been charged in connection with three sex crimes in Fredericksburg.

Jeffrey Clarence Johnson, 50, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested March 9 and charged with abduction with intent to defile, armed burglary, forcible sodomy and two counts of indecent exposure.

He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The charges are connected to three separate incidents from 2016 and 2017.

A clerk at a 7-Eleven at 340 Amaret Street reported being sexually assaulted Jan. 10, 2017. Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the store. The victim reported the same suspect had exposed himself to her at the same store Dec. 2, 2016.

A third incident happened Dec. 1, 2017, when a woman reported that a man approached her from behind while walking to work, followed her into the building and exposed himself.

