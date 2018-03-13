Auriemma: Could coach UConn men, but no interest at age 63

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, and player Katie Lou Samuelson, left, smile as seniors Gabby Williams, center, and Kia Nurse leave play for the final time in regular...

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - University of Connecticut women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma says he has no doubt he could coach the men's basketball team and enjoy it.

But the 63-year-old Auriemma says at his age, he has no interest in starting over as a men's coach.

UConn fired Kevin Ollie on Saturday after a second consecutive losing season. Auriemma's name has been among those mentioned as a possible successor. His teams have won 11 NCAA titles.

The Hall of Famer, who coached his son's AAU team more than a decade ago, addressed the issue Monday night after his undefeated team was again picked as the top seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Auriemma says being successful as the men's coach would hinge on recruiting top players who want to be coached.

