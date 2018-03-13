UK Treasury chief claims 'light at the end of the tunnel'

By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - Britain's Treasury chief claimed Tuesday there is "light at the end of the tunnel" for the economy as public debt finally starts to drop a decade on from the rupture caused by the global financial crisis.
In an address to lawmakers, Philip Hammond said the British economy is set to grow by 1.5 percent this year instead of the previous 1.4 percent forecast. The estimate is provided by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.
In spite of the upgrade, the economy is set to be one of the slowest-growing in the Group of Seven industrialized nations in 2018, as it was last year. The British economy has slowed since the country voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 as businesses reined in investment and consumer spending eased after inflation spiked following the pound's fall.
Brexit is the biggest cloud hanging over the outlook. Britain is due to leave the EU, its biggest export market, in a little more than a year's time but there's uncertainty as to what the future trading relationship between the two will be.
Hammond said very little about the Brexit impact on the British economy but he laid out his hope of a "step forward" at next week's meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
Britain is hoping that the remaining 27 EU nations will agree to grant a transition period for Britain that lasts to the end of 2020, whereby the country remains in the frictionless and tariff-free single market and customs union to provide more clarity to businesses.
Hammond spent a large part of his address, called the Spring Statement, to laud the improvement in the government's budget. He said public finances are at a "turning point," noting that debt as a proportion of the country's economy is to peak in 2018/19 at 86.5 percent of GDP.
John McDonnell, the Treasury spokesman for the opposition Labour Party, said Hammond's "complacency today is astounding" and his statement showed "just how cut off from the real world that he is."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>