Watkins Nurseries burglarized; suspect caught on camera

Cash was stolen from Watkins Nurseries and police are looking for the thief.

Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through a desk and tearing out a locked drawer.

Chesterfield police say the theft occurred at the nursery, located at 101 Dry Bridge Road at 4 a.m. March 8.

Detectives need help to ID a burglary suspect that forced entry into Watkins Nursery 101 Dry Bridge Rd 3/8/18 at 4:00 a.m. Cash was taken. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/dEyvLd2ElA — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12