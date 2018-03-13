Watkins Nurseries burglarized; suspect caught on camera - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Watkins Nurseries burglarized; suspect caught on camera

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The theft occurred March 8. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter) The theft occurred March 8. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Cash was stolen from Watkins Nurseries and police are looking for the thief.

Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through a desk and tearing out a locked drawer.

Chesterfield police say the theft occurred at the nursery, located at 101 Dry Bridge Road at 4 a.m. March 8.

