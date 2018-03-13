Suspect wanted in attempted Walmart theft - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspect wanted in attempted Walmart theft

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The suspect left the items behind when he was confronted in the parking lot. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter) The suspect left the items behind when he was confronted in the parking lot. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)

Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say attempted to steal a loaded shopping cart from Walmart.

The incident occurred at the Chattanooga Plaza Walmart on Friday.

The suspect made it out of the store and drove away in a dark vehicle when confronted in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-0660.

