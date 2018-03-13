Suspect wanted in attempted Walmart theft

The suspect left the items behind when he was confronted in the parking lot. (Source: @LtDonStory/Twitter)

Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say attempted to steal a loaded shopping cart from Walmart.

The incident occurred at the Chattanooga Plaza Walmart on Friday.

The suspect made it out of the store and drove away in a dark vehicle when confronted in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-0660.

Officers need help to ID a larceny suspect who filled a cart at Walmart 12200 Chattanooga Plaza on 3/9/18 at 7:30 p.m. The suspect fled in a dark vehicle without the items when confronted in the parking lot. Call 748-0660 w/ info. @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/hHzZ8HsQi7 — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) March 13, 2018

