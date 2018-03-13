Weather-related crash closes section of Route 10 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Weather-related crash closes section of Route 10

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The crash is being considered weather-related. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter) The crash is being considered weather-related. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)
Police are advising a detour using Nott Lane. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter) Police are advising a detour using Nott Lane. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Route 10 westbound is shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.

A utility pole was cut in half after a pickup truck crashed into in what police say is a weather-related accident. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash occurred between Centralia Road and Krause Road.

A detour has been set up using Nott Lane.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly