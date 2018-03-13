Weather-related crash closes section of Route 10

Police are advising a detour using Nott Lane. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)

The crash is being considered weather-related. (Source: @SgtOtero/Twitter)

Route 10 westbound is shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash.

A utility pole was cut in half after a pickup truck crashed into in what police say is a weather-related accident. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash occurred between Centralia Road and Krause Road.

A detour has been set up using Nott Lane.

Chesterfield Police are working an accident westbound Rt 10 between Centralia Road and Krause Road. The road is shutdown due to a power pole cut in half. DETOUR: Centralia Road to Nott Lane to Krause Road and back onto Rt. 10. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/1rdwpksRLt — Sgt N. Otero (@SgtOtero) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12