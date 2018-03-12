NCAA Tournament: We know you're watching at work - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

We know you're watching the tourney at work; here's what it costs your boss

Think twice before you spend so much time tracking the tournament while you’re on the clock. (Source: CNN/CBS Sports) Think twice before you spend so much time tracking the tournament while you’re on the clock. (Source: CNN/CBS Sports)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around

    Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss isn't around

    Monday, March 12 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-03-12 15:11:14 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:16:42 GMT
    (Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men’s college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa...(Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. via AP). This undated product image provided by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. shows March Madness Live on a laptop. The men’s college basketball tournament begins Tuesday, March 13, 2018. All 67 games will be availa...
    All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss).More >>
    All 67 games in the March Madness basketball tournament will be available online, so you can follow along even when you're at work (just don't tell the boss).More >>

(RNN) - It’s March, and that means one thing for college basketball fans: It’s time to fail at predicting the outcome of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

But while you indulge in the opening rounds, remember you’re costing your employer a lot of money.

Even casual viewers get caught up in the "madness" - CNBC reported 70 million brackets were filled out last year.

(WATCH: March Madness explained in a minute)

WalletHub reported the tournament caused companies to lose an estimated $6.3 billion in productivity in 2017. Also, an estimated $10.4 billion was gambled in the 2017 tourney, $10.1 billion of it illegally.

The report shows 81 percent of HR professionals say their organization does not have have a policy addressing office pools. Even so, Brandi Britton, a district president with OfficeTeam, told CNN many companies are scheduling breaks so employees can enjoy the games for a bit.

“We are seeing activities where there's a contest for best jersey or even decorate your desk with your favorite home team,” Britton told CNN.

(WATCH: 5 silly ways to pick a bracket)

WalletHub said 90 percent of workers agree office pools help boost workplace morale, so don't feel too guilty for watching at work. Download those apps to stream games on your phone in a staff meeting. Open way too many tabs on your work computer to watch all the games at once. And give your loser coworkers the business when you call an upset they missed. They'll listen next time.

But don't put your job in jeopardy and think twice before you spend too much time tracking the tournament on the clock. Keep one of those browser tabs on business, for when the boss walks by your desk.

Unless you work for Warren Buffett. In that case, by all means, win that money.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • March MadnessNCAA TournamentMore>>

  • Slideshow: NCAA 2018 conference tournament champions

    Slideshow: NCAA 2018 conference tournament champions

    Source: Associated Press imagesSource: Associated Press images

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

    More >>

    Thirty-two teams will punch their tickets as an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

    More >>

  • NCAA Latest: South Dakota State tied with Ohio State at half

    NCAA Latest: South Dakota State tied with Ohio State at half

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:42:57 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:34:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Oklahoma's Trae Young takes part in a practice for an NCAA men's college basketball tournament first-round game, in Pittsburgh pm Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Oklahoma plays Rhode Island on Thursday.
    Oklahoma guard Trae Young could be playing his last college basketball game.More >>
    Oklahoma guard Trae Young could be playing his last college basketball game.More >>

  • Rhode Island shuts down Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 OT win

    Rhode Island shuts down Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 OT win

    Thursday, March 15 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-03-15 19:15:46 GMT
    Thursday, March 15 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-03-15 21:32:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace (4) grabs a rebound in front of Rhode Island's Stanford Robinson (13) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Oklahoma's Jamuni McNeace (4) grabs a rebound in front of Rhode Island's Stanford Robinson (13) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
    E.C. Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and one more that sealed it to help Rhode Island hold off dynamic scorer Trae Young and beat Oklahoma 83-78 Thursday in the Midwest Regional.More >>
    E.C. Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and one more that sealed it to help Rhode Island hold off dynamic scorer Trae Young and beat Oklahoma 83-78 Thursday in the Midwest Regional.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly