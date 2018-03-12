Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado

MINTURN, Colo. (AP) - "Yeee Haaa!"
Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard."
Co-owner John Brandenburg says the large, treaded snow vehicle was on a trailer outside a Minturn restaurant when someone hitched it up and drove away sometime Sunday.
He immediately took to social media and received several responses from people who said they saw a pickup hauling it west on Interstate 70.
Brandenburg says the thief covered the Sno-Cat in tarps, but the decal of the number 01 on the side door was still visible.
KCNC-TV in Denver reports the Sno-Cat was tracked to a garage in the Grand Junction area. A SWAT team was deployed, but the suspect managed to get away.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
