Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in Colorado

MINTURN, Colo. (AP) - "Yeee Haaa!"

Authorities in Colorado are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the "General Lee," the famous car featured in the classic television series "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Co-owner John Brandenburg says the large, treaded snow vehicle was on a trailer outside a Minturn restaurant when someone hitched it up and drove away sometime Sunday.

He immediately took to social media and received several responses from people who said they saw a pickup hauling it west on Interstate 70.

Brandenburg says the thief covered the Sno-Cat in tarps, but the decal of the number 01 on the side door was still visible.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports the Sno-Cat was tracked to a garage in the Grand Junction area. A SWAT team was deployed, but the suspect managed to get away.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

    NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-03-09 15:13:45 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:14:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.
    The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.More >>
    The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.More >>

  • Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal

    Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:13 AM EST2018-03-09 16:13:59 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:14:01 GMT
    Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to air 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal.More >>
    Facebook is getting deeper into the professional sports streaming game, signing a deal with Major League Baseball to air 25 afternoon games in an exclusive deal.More >>

  • US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:01:00 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-03-13 01:12:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S....More >>
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly