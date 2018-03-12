Settlement reached in suit over Syngenta modified corn seed - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Settlement reached in suit over Syngenta modified corn seed

By MARGARET STAFFORD
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A $1.5 billion settlement was reached Monday in a class-action lawsuit covering tens of thousands of farmers, grain-handling facilities and ethanol plants that sued Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its introduction of a genetically engineered corn seed.

Lawsuits in state and federal courts challenged Syngenta's decision to introduce its modified Viptera and Duracade corn seed strains to the U.S. market for the 2011 growing season before having approval for import by China in 2014. The plaintiffs said Syngenta's decision cut off access to the large Chinese corn market and caused price drops for several years.

The settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge in Kansas, will create a fund to pay claims by farmers and others who contracted to price corn or corn byproducts after Sept. 15, 2013. If the settlement is approved, money could be distributed to class members in the first half of 2019.

The settlement does not include exporters such as Cargill and ADM that are also suing Syngenta.

Four lawyers who led the litigation for corn producers said in a joint statement Monday that the settlement is believed to be the largest agricultural litigation settlement in U.S. history.

"America's corn farmers and related businesses were hurt economically and this settlement will provide fair compensation for their damages," the attorneys said. "It is an equitable result for all involved."

The preliminary settlement did not "constitute an admission by either side concerning merits of the parties' allegations and defenses," Syngenta spokesman Paul Minehart said in a statement.

The agribusiness giant contended that corn prices dropped because of market forces, not China's rejection of Viptera. Most of the farmers suing Syngenta didn't grow Viptera or Duracade, but China rejected millions of tons of their grain because elevators and shippers mix grain from several suppliers, making it impossible to find corn free of the trait.

Syngenta invested more than $100 million and 15 years in developing Viptera, which has a trait called MIR162 that protects against pests such as earworms, cutworms, armyworms and corn borers. Duracade, a newer variety, added protection against corn rootworm.

The company continued to defend the traits Monday, saying Viptera and Duracade provided a way to combat several pests and noting that the strains were "fully approved by all U.S. regulatory authorities at the time of their launch."

In June of 2017, a federal grand jury in Kansas awarded nearly $218 million to about 7,300 growers who sued Syngenta over the corn modifications. Plaintiffs' experts in that trial estimated the economic damage was about $5 billion. Another trial was in progress in state court in Minnesota in September when a preliminary settlement was reached.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

    Texas bombs likely connected; no obvious links among sites

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:31:30 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:36:43 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>

  • National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    National Geographic acknowledges past racist coverage

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:21:07 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:36:19 GMT
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>
    National Geographic magazine acknowledges its past racist coverage of the world in its April issue about race.More >>

  • US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    US sets new record for censoring, withholding gov't files

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:01:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:35:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The federal government censored, withheld or said it couldn’t find records sough...
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S....More >>
    The government censored and withheld federal records sought by citizens, journalists and others more regularly last year than at any point in the past decade, according to an Associated Press analysis of new U.S. data.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly