Man arrested after pursuit, charged with reckless driving

Deputies arrested a man in Stafford County after a high-speed pursuit, followed by a chase on foot.

Investigators say 30-year-old Matthew Gregory Browning was repeatedly crossing the double yellow lines while driving on Richards Ferry Road. When authorities tried to pull him over, he took off and escaped.

A deputy later spotted him speeding in the area of Stefaniga Road and Poplar Road. The deputy continued the pursuit to the area of Abel Drive and Kellogg Mill Road, where Browning had crashed into a tree. Browning then fled on foot.

Deputies eventually caught up with Browning and arrested him. He is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, eluding police, obstruction of justice, destruction of property, and resisting arrest.

