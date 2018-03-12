Sex offender hiding in Virginia surrenders to police

Councilman Parker Agelasto has proposed an 80-cent tax on cigarettes, not long after council passed a meals tax increase.More >>
A Seven Pines Elementary School student is recovering after being hit by a bus Wednesday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police say a convicted sex offender who was believed to be hiding in the Charlottesville/Fluvanna County region of Virginia has now surrendered.More >>
Virginia State Police are investigating two separate, fatal crashes on Wednesday.More >>
Two people - a victim and the shooter - are dead Wednesday evening after a man shot two employees at UAB Highlands Hospital on 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
The shooting was reported on Hunting Hills Drive, located off Smithfield Road, around 2 p.m. Monday, Shelbyville police said.More >>
The parents’ friends have been fighting for them, collecting money to gift the family a new home.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
