Sex offender hiding in Virginia surrenders to police

Police say a convicted sex offender who was believed to be hiding in the Charlottesville/Fluvanna County region of Virginia has now surrendered.

Richard Benjamin Mangum, 28, was convicted in Arkansas but moved to Virginia. Police say he never registered in the Commonwealth.

Mangum turned himself in on Wednesday. He is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Jail.

