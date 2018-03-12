Police searching for convicted sex offender hiding in Virginia

Virginia State Police need your help to find a convicted sex offender who may be hiding in the Charlottesville/Fluvanna County region of Virginia.

Richard Benjamin Mangum, 28, was convicted in Arkansas but moved to Virginia. Police say he never registered in the Commonwealth.

Mangum is described as "a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’9 in height and weighs approximately 235 lbs. Mangum has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and uses the aliases of Rich, Ricky and Rich Manly."

Call Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

