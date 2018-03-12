Chesterfield budget includes more money for schools, public safety

Chesterfield County leaders gathered Monday to announce their proposed fiscal year 2019 budget.

Highlights for the budget include a 3 percent increase for schools, which would give more money for substitute teachers and special education.

More money is also slated for public safety and increasing starting pay for sheriff's deputies.

The Board of Supervisors will review the proposed budget at noon on Wednesday.

Click here to find more information about the budget and meetings where the public can provide input.

