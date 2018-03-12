School bus driver charged after crash sends 6 students to hospital

Virginia State Police are investigating after a school bus crash in Dinwiddie on Monday.

Twenty students were on Bus #72 - one student on the bus was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Five students were in the other vehicle involved in the crash. Police say all five were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at Courthouse Rd and Turkey Egg Rd. According to police, the bus struck the vehicle in the rear. The bus driver was charged with following too close.

Police have not said if the crash is weather-related at this time.

