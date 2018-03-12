Hanover Sheriff's Office searches for robbery suspect, getaway driver

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed another person and a woman who drove a get-away car.

The sheriff's office says a female was walking through a parking lot in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road around 5:45 a.m. Monday when the suspect approached her and demanded money.

The suspect - who is white and about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin brown mustache - took the woman's shoulder bag. He was wearing dark-colored pants and a jacket over top of a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored baseball hat.

The suspect fled in a mid-size faded four-door vehicle driven by a woman with dark-colored hair. She is believed to have been wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket.

No weapons were displaced and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

