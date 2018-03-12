Floor signing marks major milestone in St. Jude Dream Home giveaway

Monday marked a major milestone in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway with a ceremonial floor signing.

The floor signing is a way to celebrate the hope and promise built into each of these homes as a way of raising money to help St. Jude and the families the hospital serves.

Contractors and families who benefit from St. Jude's care in Central Virginia came out to help sign the floor at the home in Moseley and bless the family who will eventually live here.

The house features a master closet suite with two closets, subway tile, quartz countertops and a mudroom that would make any homeowner swoon.

"It's approximately 3,200 square feet, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, two car garage. All kinds of awesome light fixtures," said Richard Kuhn of Style Craft Homes.

But even more amazing than that, this project is a mission to help St. Jude raise money.

You will have a chance to get tickets to enter to win the home, and all the money raised helps little kids, like Leah, who was there Monday.

Leah is a survivor because of St. Jude. Her parents were told there were no other options to save her life, and that's when they turned to St. Jude.

They not only found a treatment that worked, she was also cured.

"You know, it was like the lowest lows and the darkest days of my life," said Leah's mother, Kate Duggan. "And that was one of the brightest. One of the biggest blessings is that Leah doesn't even remember her time being sick. She was so young, but she still goes to St. Jude regularly for checkups. And this hospital- it gives her strength and excitement for a future that was at one time uncertain."

Leah says St. Jude is full of happy faces.

"Everybody is taken care of really good and the doctors are very nice," she said.

"She is a walking, living, cartwheeling, laughing, breathing miracle," Duggan said of her daughter.

Monday's symbolic floor signing is all about the community coming together to build a home that helps St. Jude and people like Leah.

