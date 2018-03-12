Goochland County supervisor Ned Creasey dies

Ned Creasey, a Goochland County Board of Supervisors member, has died.

Creasey was called a "respected leader and mentor" by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.

The post called Creasey an "integral member" of the Board of Supervisors and "a friend and supporter of law enforcement."

"Ned Creasey was widely respected for his steady guidance, deep concern for public safety and unwavering commitment to his core beliefs," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Peterson. "His strong leadership as a member of the Goochland Board of Supervisors helped fundamentally transform the county, as he would say, 'Polish the gem that is Goochland.'"

Creasey served for more than 30 years as a volunteer member of Goochland County Fire-Rescue earning the status of volunteer life member. For 14 of those years, he served as Fire-Rescue Company 5’s representative to the Volunteer Fire-Rescue Board of Directors.

He joined the Board of Supervisors in January 2008 and was re-elected in 2011 and 2015. He served two appointments as chairman and two as vice chairman of Goochland’s board.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; sons Scott, Shawn, and Steven; daughters Tonia and Teresa; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

