Man driving '67 Ford Falcon missing from Louisa County

Thomas Evanchof, 55, may be driving a 1967 Ford Falcon. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas Evanchof, 55, is missing from Bumpass.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reported Evanchof left his home Saturday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Evanchof is in a wheelchair and requires medication.

He may be driving a black 1967 Ford Falcon with antique license plate 8966E.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (504) 967-1234.

