Man driving '67 Ford Falcon missing from Louisa County

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Thomas Evanchof, 55, may be driving a 1967 Ford Falcon. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office) Thomas Evanchof, 55, may be driving a 1967 Ford Falcon. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Thomas Evanchof, 55, is missing from Bumpass.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reported Evanchof left his home Saturday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Evanchof is in a wheelchair and requires medication.

He may be driving a black 1967 Ford Falcon with antique license plate 8966E.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (504) 967-1234.

