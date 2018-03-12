Neil Walker, Yankees agree to $4M, 1-year deal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Neil Walker, Yankees agree to $4M, 1-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Free agent Neil Walker and the Yankees agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract, a 75 percent paycut for the infielder in a deal that allows New York prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar more time to mature in the minor leagues.

Walker likely will start at second base and Brandon Drury, acquired from Arizona last month, will play third. Walker can make $1 million in performance bonuses: $125,000 each for 425, 450, 475 and 500 plate appearances.

Walker is among the victims of a historically slow free agent market. He earned $17.2 million last season, when he accepted a qualifying offer from the New York Mets. The 32-year-old hit .265 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last year for the Mets and Milwaukee, who acquired him Aug. 12.

An agreement with Walker at that price would raise the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to approximately $181 million, about $16 million below the luxury tax threshold.

He had been working out at the camp for free agents in Bradenton, Florida, organized by the players' association.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Package bombs in Texas capital likely tied to earlier blast

    Package bombs in Texas capital likely tied to earlier blast

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:31:01 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:23:21 GMT
    Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

  • Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees

    Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:10:57 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:23:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on ...(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on ...
    The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai (You-SAFF-zah) is a story of refugees.More >>
    The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai (You-SAFF-zah) is a story of refugees.More >>

  • Rapper Juelz Santana to remain in custody on weapons charges

    Rapper Juelz Santana to remain in custody on weapons charges

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:12:42 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:23:08 GMT
    A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.More >>
    A rapper sought after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at a New York City area airport last week has surrendered to authorities.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly