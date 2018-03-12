Virginia unanimous No. 1 in final AP Top 25; Kansas to 4th

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Virginia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season, while Kansas jumped to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cavaliers (31-2) earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday's poll to remain on top for the fifth straight week. Virginia completed a 20-1 run against Atlantic Coast Conference teams by winning the league tournament, helping the Cavs secure the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament field unveiled Sunday night.
The top four teams in the AP poll matched the selection committee's No. 1 seeds. Villanova won the Big East Tournament and stayed at No. 2, while Xavier was third and Kansas jumped five spots to fourth.
Further down, Kentucky re-entered at No. 18 after winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
