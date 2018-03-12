Egypt writer's call for Salah to shave beard sparks outrage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Egypt writer's call for Salah to shave beard sparks outrage

CAIRO (AP) - An Egyptian columnist has ignited a firestorm on social media by calling on Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah to shave his beard, saying he looks like a "terrorist."

In an article published Sunday by the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram, Salah Montaser said Salah should shave his beard as it "puts him in one basket with extremists.... and terrorists."

Fans criticized the article on social media, saying facial hair is a personal choice and that people shouldn't be judged on their appearance.

Salah is the Premier League's joint-top scorer, with Tottenham's Harry Kane, with 24 goals this season. He is on one of the best scoring sprees in Europe's big five leagues right now.

He is a huge celebrity in his native Egypt, which is struggling to combat an Islamic State-led insurgency.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

    French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:12 AM EDT2018-03-12 14:12:11 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:14:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau). FILE - In this July 11 1995 file photo, French designer Hubert de Givenchy is applauded by his models after his 1995-96 fall-winter haute couture fashion collection in Paris. French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer o...(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau). FILE - In this July 11 1995 file photo, French designer Hubert de Givenchy is applauded by his models after his 1995-96 fall-winter haute couture fashion collection in Paris. French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer o...
    French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," has died at the age of 91.More >>
    French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, a pioneer of ready-to-wear who designed Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in "Breakfast at Tiffany's," has died at the age of 91.More >>

  • Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees

    Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:10:57 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:12:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on ...(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on ...
    The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai (You-SAFF-zah) is a story of refugees.More >>
    The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai (You-SAFF-zah) is a story of refugees.More >>

  • Iraqi monster story up for Man Booker International Prize

    Iraqi monster story up for Man Booker International Prize

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:01:21 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 1:12 PM EDT2018-03-12 17:12:27 GMT
    A monster story set in Baghdad is among 13 contenders for the Man Booker International Prize for Fiction.More >>
    A monster story set in Baghdad is among 13 contenders for the Man Booker International Prize for Fiction.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly