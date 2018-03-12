Man shot multiple times in Prince George

The Prince George Police Department says a man in his 30s suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday.

Police say they arrived to a home in the 4400 block of Jefferson Point Lane around 2:20 a.m. to find the man shot multiple times.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and believe the shooter and victim know each other.

There's no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

