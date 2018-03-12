Hopewell man charged in Prince George shooting

A Hopewell man is in custody following a shooting that happened in Prince George on Monday.

Ramond Mason, 36, was charged with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting in the 4400 block of Jefferson Point Lane around 2:20 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 30s shot multiple times.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and believe the shooter and victim know each other.

Mason is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail, and more charges are pending, according to police.

