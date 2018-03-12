It's National Napping Day!

McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
McDonald's has flipped its iconic image for International Women's Day at 100 stores across the U.S.More >>
A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar nightMore >>
A doctor who was found guilty last year in the death of a Chesterfield woman whose body has not been found was sentenced to 50 years on Monday.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A former youth softball coach, arrested on 34 charges related to sexual assaults in Orange County, has been found guilty on the majority of the charges.More >>
Deputies arrested a man in Stafford County after a high-speed pursuit, followed by a chase on foot.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a family killed in a quadruple homicide near Mount Pleasant died from blunt trauma.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy committed suicide.More >>
As a wrestler for the WWE, Jeff Hardy is known as one half of the Hardy Boyz. But this weekend, he was known as an arrestee in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.More >>
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.More >>
Authorities are investigating a sunken tugboat on the Mississippi River Monday.More >>