PK Dustin Hopkins re-signs with Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Kicker Dustin Hopkins has re-signed with the Washington Redskins, where he's made 73 of 87 career field-goal attempts in three seasons.
That's good for 83.9 percent, which ranks second in franchise history among kickers with at least 50 tries. His career-long is 54 yards.
He's also made 94.9 percent of extra points, going 93 of 98.
Hopkins missed half of last season with a strained hip muscle. He went 14 of 17 on field-goal attempts and 18 of 19 on extra points.
The Redskins announced the deal with the unrestricted free agent on Monday.
