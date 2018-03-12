Suspect wanted in Henrico Walgreens robbery

Henrico police are looking for a Walgreens robbery suspect. (Source: Henrico police)

Henrico police are looking for a man they say broke into Walgreens.

The robbery occurred March 9 around 9 p.m. when a man pulled a gun and demanded money at the Walgreens in the 4800 block of S. Laburnum.

He was seen leaving the store in a white passenger van.

The suspect is described as an older white man with a gray beard. Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12