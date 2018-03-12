Schools make plans for possible student walkout

Remember Shelly Island, the island that popped up in summer 2017? It's officially gone, according to NASA.More >>
Police say the man got out of his car to help someone else in a different wreck, and they were struck by another vehicle.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
The robbery occurred March 9 around 9 p.m. when a man pulled a gun and demanded money.More >>
Creasey was called a “respected leader and mentor” by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The suspect named in the Mount Pleasant quadruple homicide appears to have beaten four family members to death, according to court documents.More >>
Originally shot in 2006, Simpson gives a "hypothetical" confession to the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
