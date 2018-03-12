Schools make plans for possible student walkout

Students are planning to walk out of class for 17 minutes on March 14. (Source: file photo)

School systems in Central Virginia are planning for students to walk out Wednesday morning for 17 minutes.

This comes a month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Florida.

A nationwide walkout is being planned for 10 a.m. that day.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Middle and high schools will set up areas where students can either "have a student-led memorial service honoring those who lost their lives in the Florida shooting" or "have a student-led assembly about the importance of school safety."

The school system says it has asked for the local police department for support.

HANOVER COUNTY

The school system is asking student to organized activities during non-instructional time, such as during lunch or before or after school.

"As always, students should continue to abide by the expectations for behavior and attendance (as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct) by reporting to and staying in their designated, supervised areas during instructional time," the school system said.

HENRICO COUNTY

School officials are also setting up safe spaces for students to meeting in designated areas.

"Our expectation is that students will act peacefully and remain on school property in a designated safe space," school officials said. "Leaving school property without permission is a 'category one' violation of the Code of Student Conduct. We expect students to return to class promptly after the 17 minutes of reflection."

CITY OF RICHMOND

The school system says principals "are working to identify ways for their students to honor the victims and share their views."

Richmond Public Schools is also encouraging students, staff and families to join the "RPS Non-Violence March on the Capital" at 10 a.m. Saturday in correlation with a national march that same day in Washington, D.C.

