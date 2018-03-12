Central VA students join National Walkout Day

Students in schools across Central Virginia joined in the National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, a month after 17 students were killed at a high school shooting in Florida.

"(This walkout) meant the start of something beautiful. It meant the start of change that we want to see. It meant the change of the unsafeness of our school where we're starting now,” said Emmaline Clark, a Community High School student who helped organize the walkout.

NBC12 has crews at schools across the region:

CITY OF RICHMOND

More than 100 students gathered on the front steps of Community High School in Richmond’s Northside, holding signs and standing in solidarity with thousands of other students across the nation.

Students held signs that read "We want change" and "We call BS." Other posters displayed pictures of the 17 victims, as students read a tribute to each, followed by a moment of silence.

Students ended the demonstration by reciting a pledge that they wrote, promising to do their best to keep a safe school environment and report any possible threats. The last line of that pledge read "I will understand that peace begins with me."

Students said that they are not going to just move on, but rather push for the change they demand, until they get it.

Students at Richmond Community High join #NationalWalkoutDay. Students are taking 17 moments of silence for victims in Parkland mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/daEaATjP7j — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 14, 2018

and marched out of the school and around the block. At the end of the walkout, students in the Honors Ensemble sang the hymn "The Prayer for the Children" for the crowd. Thank you to everyone for participating! pic.twitter.com/LZAu5IxVz9 — Saint Gertrude RVA (@SaintGertrudeVA) March 14, 2018

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

Students at Monocan HS reading the names of each of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting for #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/FuzjUKaT8x — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) March 14, 2018

“It’s our job as the next generation to stand on the right side of history and show that we care.” Students at James River High School speaking during #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/Fs5yAjzAQh — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) March 14, 2018

A video sent to @NBC12 of students at Thomas Dale HS walking out of class to stand in solidarity with their peers in Parkland, FL. A parent tells me some of the signs have the names and ages of the victims in the Parkland shooting. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/lNwx3ucIAR — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) March 14, 2018

HANOVER COUNTY

A post shared by Julia Hayes?? (@juliaa.hayes) on Mar 14, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

A photo from the Hanover HS student walkout this morning #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/paOAK6iUhP — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) March 14, 2018

HENRICO COUNTY

A post shared by Ashley Monfort (@ashleymonfort) on Mar 14, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

POWHATAN

Proud of our @PowhatanHS students who chose to honor the victims of Douglas High tragedy with messages of love and support! pic.twitter.com/CMOib4cRQP — Eric Jones (@PCPS_Supt) March 14, 2018

NATIONAL UPDATE

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12