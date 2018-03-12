Central VA students join National Walkout Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Central VA students join National Walkout Day

Students at Richmond Community High School joined in Wednesday's National School Walkout Day. (Source: NBC12) Students at Richmond Community High School joined in Wednesday's National School Walkout Day. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Students in schools across Central Virginia joined in the National School Walkout Day on Wednesday, a month after 17 students were killed at a high school shooting in Florida.

"(This walkout) meant the start of something beautiful. It meant the start of change that we want to see. It meant the change of the unsafeness of our school where we're starting now,” said Emmaline Clark, a Community High School student who helped organize the walkout.

NBC12 has crews at schools across the region:

More than 100 students gathered on the front steps of Community High School in Richmond’s Northside, holding signs and standing in solidarity with thousands of other students across the nation. 

Students held signs that read "We want change" and "We call BS." Other posters displayed pictures of the 17 victims, as students read a tribute to each, followed by a moment of silence.

Students ended the demonstration by reciting a pledge that they wrote, promising to do their best to keep a safe school environment and report any possible threats. The last line of that pledge read "I will understand that peace begins with me."

Students said that they are not going to just move on, but rather push for the change they demand, until they get it.

