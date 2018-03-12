VUU basketball players share moment with disabled man - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VUU basketball players share moment with disabled man

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
VUU players pose with a disabled Chick-fil-A employee. (Source: VUU)
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia Union basketball players shared a kind moment with a disabled employee at a Chick-fil-A in Chester.

The players took pictures with Roland, signed some autographs and gave him a poster.

Virginia Union’s season came to an end Saturday with a loss to Virginia State in the Division II tournament.

