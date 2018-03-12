Goldman Sachs CEO succession clearer with Schwartz retiring

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Goldman Sachs said Monday that Harvey Schwartz, its co-chief operating officer, will retire next month, clearing the way for David Solomon to eventually become the next chief executive of the Wall Street firm.
Schwartz and Solomon jointly hold the positions of co-chief operating officer and president. Both had been considered likely successors to Lloyd Blankfein, the current CEO.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Blankfein was considering retiring at the end of this year, and named both Schwartz, 54, and Solomon, 56, as the only two candidates being considered to replace him. With Schwartz retiring effective April 20, that would leave only Solomon.
Goldman made no mention of Blankfein's future plans in its announcement. When the Journal published its story, Blankfein took to Twitter and said the announcement was like "Huck Finn listening to his own eulogy." The firm has declined to comment on Blankfein's future career plans.
Gary Cohn, who previously held the position occupied by Schwartz and Solomon, left last year to work for the Trump administration. Last week, Cohn announced his resignation from the White House. He is not expected to return to Goldman.
Shares of Goldman Sachs rose $1.64 to $272.41 in morning trading.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>