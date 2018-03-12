Couple weds in Jersey high school hall where they met

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - Two high school sweethearts in New Jersey returned to the high school hallway where they first met nearly three decades ago for their wedding over the weekend.
Chris Gash and Jenn Sudol, who first met when they were freshmen at Clifton High School in 1989, were married Saturday at their old high school. The ceremony was small with just family members, and officiated by Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi - who says he came out of retirement for this ceremony after retiring from wedding officiating a few years ago.
The couple says they dated briefly in high school, but went their separate ways before dating again in 2016.
Gash's daughter, Lucy, says the wedding reminded her of romantic comedy movies she loves to watch.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>