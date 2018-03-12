RACC needs help identifying dog's owner - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RACC needs help identifying dog's owner

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RACC can not identify this dog's owner. (Source: RACC/Facebook) RACC can not identify this dog's owner. (Source: RACC/Facebook)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Animal Care and Control needs help reuniting a pet with their owner.

Following a raid of Animal Motel on Friday, RACC has been holding the seized animals for their owners to pick up.

Stella is one such animal, and the shelter doesn’t know anything else about her.

RACC does not have contact information for her owners, and she does not have a microchip or collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call RACC at (804) 646-5584.

