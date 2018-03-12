RACC needs help identifying dog's owner

Pet owners were told to come pick up their animals from the Animal Motel on Lombardy Street near Virginia Union University Friday afternoon. Multiple neglect charges are pending against the owner.

Dogs had been sleeping on cold concrete in an unheated building.

Former Animal Motel employee not surprised by raid

RACC can not identify this dog's owner. (Source: RACC/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control needs help reuniting a pet with their owner.

Following a raid of Animal Motel on Friday, RACC has been holding the seized animals for their owners to pick up.

Stella is one such animal, and the shelter doesn’t know anything else about her.

RACC does not have contact information for her owners, and she does not have a microchip or collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call RACC at (804) 646-5584.

