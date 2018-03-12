Car strikes utility pole; power outages restored

Power has been restored. (Source: NBC12)

The crash caused about 2,600 people to be without power. (Source: NBC12)

Nearly 2,600 people in Glen Allen were without power early Monday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Henrico police said the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Old Staples Mill Road near Hungary.

The driver of the car is OK, but will be facing charges.

All power outages have been restored.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

