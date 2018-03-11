Fire displaces family of 5 in Richmond

No one was injured in the blaze. (Source: NBC12)

A family of five people was displaced after a fire Sunday night in Richmond.

No one was injured in the blaze in the 1600 block of Limerick Drive, which is just off Forest Hill Avenue.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, which included two children.

There's currently no information on what sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12