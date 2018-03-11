Fire displaces family of 5 in Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire displaces family of 5 in Richmond

No one was injured in the blaze. (Source: NBC12) No one was injured in the blaze. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A family of five people was displaced after a fire Sunday night in Richmond. 

No one was injured in the blaze in the 1600 block of Limerick Drive, which is just off Forest Hill Avenue. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family, which included two children. 

There's currently no information on what sparked the blaze. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Human trafficking is 'all around us,' Tri-State group warns

    Human trafficking is 'all around us,' Tri-State group warns

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-09 18:35:01 GMT
    Two Cincinnati-area groups say people live in a "bubble" and don't recognize the signs of human trafficking (File)Two Cincinnati-area groups say people live in a "bubble" and don't recognize the signs of human trafficking (File)

    Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.  

    More >>

    Two local organizations are warning the community that not only is human trafficking a growing problem, but traffickers are using all sorts of techniques to lure people in.  

    More >>
Powered by Frankly