VSU falls to Shippensburg in Division II tournament

The Virginia State University men's basketball team fell to Shippensburg in the second round of the Division II NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday night.

The No. 5 seed Shippensburg - who cruised past West Liberty 98-66 on Saturday - beat VSU 77-58.

VSU opened the tournament with a 81-76 win over Virginia Union on Saturday, but couldn't get close to Shippensburg in the second half.

Shippensburg will take No. 2 seed East Stroudsburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

