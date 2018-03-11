VSU falls to Shippensburg in Division II tournament

After rolling through the regular season and ACC tournament with only two losses, the University of Virginia is the overall No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.More >>
After rolling through the regular season and ACC tournament with only two losses, the University of Virginia is the overall No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.More >>
The Virginia State University men's basketball team fell to Shippensburg in the second round of the Division II NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday night.More >>
The Virginia State University men's basketball team fell to Shippensburg in the second round of the Division II NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday night.More >>
The Justices started fast and rolled past Western Albemarle, claiming their second state title in the last five years.More >>
The Justices started fast and rolled past Western Albemarle, claiming their second state title in the last five years.More >>