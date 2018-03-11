Henrico County students to shadow government officials

More than 100 students will shadow elected officials to learn about their jobs. (Source: Pixabay)

Henrico County students will get an up close look at the government in action.

More than 100 students from the county’s nine high schools and The Academy at Virginia Randolph will spend March 15 shadowing elected officials.

The 61st annual Student Government Day will give 121 students a chance to learn about the roles of various positions, including school board, board of supervisors, superintendent and judges to learn their responsibilities first-hand.

A “swearing in” ceremony will start the event with 32 students taking the oath of office as if they were being sworn in to a judgeship.

Students will report to work alongside the officials they’ve been paired with March 15. There will also be a simulated board of supervisors meeting where the students will participate, but no official action will be taken.

