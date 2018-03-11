VCU student art exhibits scheduled through May

The displays start March 16 and continue through May 20. (Source: Bing)

Virginia Commonwealth University students will display art created as an interpretation of the Virginia motto.

As part of the annual end of year exhibition, VCU art students submitted pieces based on the state motto “sic semper tyrannis.”

The display begins with a public reception March 16 at 5 p.m. at the Anderson gallery on the campus of VCU. The display will continue through March 31.

Following this exhibition will be a display of art from master’s degree students as part of a requirement for their degrees. The first will be from April 6 to April 19 and the second is April 27 through May 12.

Additionally, students in the interior design master’s program will exhibit work May 7 to May 20 at the VCUarts Depot, and theater design students will hold an exhibit at the Branch Museum from April 30 to May 14.

