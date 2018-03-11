Tottenham keeps EPL top-4 hopes on track despite Kane injury

Airport police are searching for rapper Juelz Santana after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at Newark Liberty International Airport.More >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
